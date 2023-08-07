Please wait...
Global comedy hit Colin From Accounts renewed for second season by Foxtel

Colin From Accounts is written by stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall

Foxtel has ordered a second season of its original comedy series Colin from Accounts, which has been picked up in multiple global markets.

The romcom, produced by Easy Tiger, is written and co-created by its lead actors and real-life partners, Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, and is based on the dynamic between the two leads who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

The series debuted on Foxtel’s Binge service in December 2022 and has emerged as the most watched original scripted series in the streamer’s two-year history.

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international sales outside of Australia and New Zealand. The first season was sold to TVNZ+ and launched on the BBC in April this year.

Season two will continue to be produced by Easy Tiger Productions, with Dyer and Brammall at the helm to write, star and executive produce. During the start of the WGA strike, the writing duo said there may be a delay in writing season two as Brammall is a WGA member, although Dyer isn’t.

