Buyers cry ‘more, more, more’ for Billy Idol doc

NEWS BRIEF: SVT in Sweden and Australia’s SBS are among a raft of global buyers to pick up feature-length rock documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead (1×90’), produced by Live Nation Studios and distributed by Fremantle.

The doc has also been taken by VRT (Belgium), YLE (Finland), NRK (Norway), Cosmote TV (Greece), AMC Global Media (Spain & Portugal) and RTV (Slovenia), following its broadcast on Sky Arts in the UK in March. Directed by multi-Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund, the title traces the spiky-haired singer’s journey from punk pioneer to global rock star, with contributions from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Nile Rodgers and Pete Townshend.