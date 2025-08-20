Please wait...
Please wait...

Global Agency bags Dynasty of Love

Dynasty of Love is produced by Faro and Gold Film

NEWS BRIEF: Turkish distributor Global Agency has secured the international distribution rights for the new series Dynasty of Love, which is produced by Yamaç Okur and Mehmet Eryılmaz’s new prodco Faro and Gold Film.

The primetime show, due to debut on Turkish broadcaster Show TV next month, stars Akın Akınözü, Serra Arıtürk, Ercan Kesal and Erkan Kolçak Köstendil. It is directed by Sinan Öztürk and written by Tunahan Kurt, Berrin Tekdemir and Necip Güleçer. Faro is the company behind award-winning digital hit Magarsus.

C21 reporter 20-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Clockwork Films to adapt nonfiction Guantanamo Bay book into TV drama
German-Nordic alliance to fund script development on high-end series, films
Madonna documentary set for Universal+ in Lat Am
Jennifer Askin to lead New York-based All3Media Int'l Americas as Sally Habbershaw departs
UKTV commissions first original drama series for U&Dave, Canal+ attached

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE