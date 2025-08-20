Global Agency bags Dynasty of Love

NEWS BRIEF: Turkish distributor Global Agency has secured the international distribution rights for the new series Dynasty of Love, which is produced by Yamaç Okur and Mehmet Eryılmaz’s new prodco Faro and Gold Film.

The primetime show, due to debut on Turkish broadcaster Show TV next month, stars Akın Akınözü, Serra Arıtürk, Ercan Kesal and Erkan Kolçak Köstendil. It is directed by Sinan Öztürk and written by Tunahan Kurt, Berrin Tekdemir and Necip Güleçer. Faro is the company behind award-winning digital hit Magarsus.