Glenn Close to star in new Playground, Channel 4 drama Maud

Glenn Close is set to star in a new drama series for UK pubcaster Channel 4, based on Swedish writer Helene Tursten’s short stories.

Developed and produced by Playground for Sony Pictures Television, Maud (working title) is based on Tursten’s short story collections An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed.

Close (Fatal Attraction, The Wife) stars as the titular character – a hilariously brusque, cantankerous and ruthless older woman, who is also a killer with a tortured past.

Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, she sets out to claim a long-overdue second act. But a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she’ll go to protect her freedom.

The six-part series is written by Nina and Moses Raine (Donkey Heart), who also exec produce with Close. The exec producers for Playground are founder and chair Colin Callender and joint MD Scott Huff. Morenike Williams is series producer.

Filming for Maud will take place in London later this year.

Close said: “I am honoured to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life. Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team.”