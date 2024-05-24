Gladiators reboot becomes latest WBD format to be axed by Australia’s Network 10

Paramount-owned Network 10 in Australia has dropped another primetime format from the Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) stable.

The broadcaster confirmed to C21 its much-publicised adaptation of retro action gameshow format Gladiators will not be renewed.

The Australian reboot was produced by WBD and hosted by former sports stars Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan. The latest season premiered on January 15.

A representative for the broadcaster said: “Network 10 loves trying innovative things and although Gladiators was promoted, publicised and marketed heavily and hosts Beau and Liz, along with the Gladiators, did a stellar job, it just didn’t resonate with audiences. It won’t be returning in 2025.”

The move follows the revelation this month that 10 was cancelling The Masked Singer and the long-running Bachelor franchise, both produced by WBD.

The original series of Australia’s Gladiators ran for two seasons between 1995 and 1996 on the Seven Network. The new Gladiators was made for Network 10 and executive produced by one of the original Gladiators creators, Johnny C Ferraro, and Barry Poznick.

The Australian version followed the BBC’s decision to reboot the show, which had previously aired on ITV and Sky in the UK, for BBC One.