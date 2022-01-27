Please wait...
Geronimo Stilton studio Superprod ups Virginie Créance to lead animation

Paris-based Geronimo Stilton prodco Superprod Animation has promoted Virginie Créance to senior VP for animation.

Virginie Créance

Créance’s new responsibilities include managing operations, studios and manufacturing centres in France, supervising the operations of Superprod’s foreign subsidiaries and pursuing business opportunities both locally and internationally.

Having joined Superprod in 2015, Créance was most recently operations and production director. Prior to that, she worked as production manager at Blue Spirit Studios and as a project manager at Microsoft.

Créance said: “With the group’s rapid expansion, it is essential that all divisions and subsidiaries of Superprod Animation develop efficiently by focusing on their primary goal: premium animation production. My role will be to ensure proper coordination and development across all areas in order to facilitate the group’s perpetual growth.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 27-01-2022 ©C21Media

