Geronimo Stilton renewed in Asia, Europe

Atlantyca’s Geronimo Stilton follows a mouse journalist

NEWS BRIEF: Broadcasters and platforms around the world have renewed Atlantyca Entertainment’s animated children’s series Geronimo Stilton, which follows the adventures of a mouse journalist.

Seznam TV in the Czech Republic has renewed all three seasons of the series, as have Viacom18’s SVoD platform Voot in South Asia and Minika Go in Turkey. Hong Kong’s PCCW, which offers all three seasons on its pay TV platform Now TV, has picked up season one for its free-to-air channel.

