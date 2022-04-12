Germany’s ZDFneo steps into the ring with SVT’s female-led Fighter

ZDFneo in Germany has come on board The Fighter, SVT in Sweden’s suspense thriller about a female boxer on a high-risk path to becoming the world champion.

The coproduction deal was brokered by Dynamic Television, which is handling worldwide distribution for the six-episode series from Kärnfilm and SVT.

The series is set to premiere April 25 on SVT in Sweden and in winter 2022/2023 in Germany under the title Lea: The Fighter.

The series follows a determined boxer with a chequered past who is willing to do anything it takes to fight for the World Championship title. But her body is hurt and everyday life as a single mother is a struggle.

When an investigator suspects her of cheating, bad turns to worse as loyalties are tested and criminal accusations surface once again. With everything at stake – her health, her future, her son and her one dream – she must decide if she’s prepared to risk it all.

The series stars Swedish actress Madeleine Martin alongside Jennie Silfverhjelm, Joel Spira, Ralph Carlsson, Emil Almén, Maryam Moghaddam, Erika Cardenas Hedenberg, Adja Krook, Ingela Olsson, Dragomir Mrsic and Rasmus Troedsson.

Producers on The Fighter are Petra Jönsson and Karina Stääv Ardelius from Kärnfilm. The series is based on an original idea by Alexandra-Therese Keining, who is the series author, together with screenwriters Henrik Engström and Jörgen Bergmark. The conceptualising director is Andrea Östlund and episode director is Fredrik Edfeldt.

“The Fighter is a thrilling female-led story in a violent and dangerous world with high stakes and nefarious characters,” said Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann, managing partners for Dynamic Television, in a joint statement.