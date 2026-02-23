Germany’s ZDF, Australia’s SBS take on BBC, RTÉ crime drama series Tall Tales & Murder

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: ZDF in Germany and SBS in Australia have pre-bought Tall Tales & Murder, a darkly funny crime drama from BBC in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland.

The show’s distributor Avalon announced the deals in Germany and Australia on the first day of the London TV Screenings.

BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ initially commissioned two six-part series of the new drama in association with Screen Ireland in June 2025.

The series stars Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves, Towards Zero, Silent Roar), Aidan Gillen (Love/Hate, Game of Thrones, Kin), Philippa Dunne (Amandaland, Derry Girls, The Woman in the Wall) and Packy Lee (Peaky Blinders).

Written by Stuart Carolan – the writer and creator of RTÉ’s crime drama Love/Hate – and co-created with double Emmy and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison (Veep, Breeders, The Thick of It), Tall Tales & Murder is produced by Avalon (Breeders, Starstruck, Catastrophe), in association with Ireland-based Metropolitan Pictures (Kin). The story is based on the eight-book Dublin Trilogy by Caimh McDonnell.