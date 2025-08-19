Germany’s ZDF identifies UFO docs from Espresso Media International

Germany’s ZDF has acquired two titles exploring historic and modern encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena from UK-based distributor Espresso Media International.

The German broadcaster will air Roswell: The Final Evidence (2×45’/1×86′), in which Dr David Hall and his team investigate the conspiracy theories surrounding one of the most famous UFO stories of all time.

Foo Fighters (2×45′), meanwhile, traces sightings of strange airborne objects from WWII to modern military tech, examining how decades of secrecy continue to blur the line between fact and fiction.

Italian pubcaster Rai has taken Decoding Turner (1×90′), a one-off doc that uncovers potential hidden codes in the paintings of J.M.W. Turner, from Espresso Media International.

In France, Mediawan has acquired space and history programming including Off Earth (1×52′), which follows the companies behind the private space race and the billionaires driving commercial spaceflight, and JFK: 24 Hours that Changed the World (1×46′), which tells the story of the last 24 hours of John Kennedy’s life before his assassination.