Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment launches format-focused prodco

ProSiebenSat.1’s Seven.One Entertainment Group in Germany is launching a new production house with a mandate to develop and produce entertainment formats across all its platforms.

The new Cologne-based production company will be led by managing directors Nadine Grünfeld, who was previously executive director at Endemol Shine Germany, and Frank Kott, former head of production and factual at Endemol Shine Germany.

The prodco will also work on format ideas emanating from the recently signed first-look deal with John de Mol’s Talpa Concept.

The launch of the new production company comes 16 months after ProSiebenSat.1 created Seven.One Entertainment, which serves as a parent brand for its channels, digital brands and marketing subsidiaries.

“With this step, we are underlining our entertainment strategy of successively increasing our range of owned and locally produced content – whether live or on demand – and thus strengthening our production capacities in the German-speaking core market,” said Wolfgang Link, CEO of Seven.One Entertainment Group and member of the executive board of ProSiebenSat.1.

“Having our own and, above all, unique content is an important unique selling point for further expanding our market position.”

Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of Seven.One Entertainment and MD of Red Arrow Studios, added: “With Nadine Grünfeld and Frank Kott, we are gaining two experienced and creative programmemakers who love the best entertainment. The two have proved their years of expertise with numerous successful formats including The Masked Singer. Under their leadership, we will continue to successfully develop our important show production division.”