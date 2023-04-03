Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Germany’s RTL to air Pop Idol again next year

Inga Leschek

NEWS BRIEF: German broadcaster RTL has reversed its decision to cancel its local adaptation of the Pop Idol format, commissioning a new season for 2024.

Locally titled Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the show was due to finish after its most recent 20th season but an average of more than three million viewers on RTL and streamer RTL+ per week, and a market share of 12.7% in the 14- to 59-year-old demo, has led to a change of heart from RTL/RTL+’s new MD of programming Inga Leschek. The show is produced by Ufa Show & Factual on behalf of RTL.

C21 reporter 03-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC cuts 1,000 hours of commissions as it forecasts $435m deficit in 2023/24
Netflix film division restructure sees VPs Lisa Nishimura, Ian Bricke exit
The CW builds out unscripted team, hires NBCU exec Betsy Slenzak
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
Viaplay adapts Camilla Läckberg, Henrik Fexeus crime novels as three-season drama