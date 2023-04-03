Germany’s RTL to air Pop Idol again next year

NEWS BRIEF: German broadcaster RTL has reversed its decision to cancel its local adaptation of the Pop Idol format, commissioning a new season for 2024.

Locally titled Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the show was due to finish after its most recent 20th season but an average of more than three million viewers on RTL and streamer RTL+ per week, and a market share of 12.7% in the 14- to 59-year-old demo, has led to a change of heart from RTL/RTL+’s new MD of programming Inga Leschek. The show is produced by Ufa Show & Factual on behalf of RTL.