Germany’s RTL Group revises outlook downwards as advertising slump bites

RTL Group has become the latest German media organisation to adjust its financial outlook downwards amid an ongoing slump in the country’s TV advertising market.

CEO Thomas Rabe said RTL Group now expects a turnover of €7bn (US$7.66bn) for the full year, having previously anticipated €7.3bn-€7.4bn.

Rabe corrected the annual forecast while delivering the group’s latest set of financials this week.

He said: “Even though we are seeing the first signs of market stabilisation, especially in Germany, we have adjusted our outlook for the full year 2023.”

The new estimate follows the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund in New York, which expects the German economy to shrink by 0.3% this year.

For the full year, assuming stable to slightly growing TV advertising revenues, RTL Group expects adjusted EBITDA of around €950m, rather than the previously estimated €1.05bn. The corresponding figure last year was €1.08bn.

A comparison between the first halves of 2022 and 2023 shows a significant decline. The adjusted EBITDA for H1 2023 was €250m, half the figure for the first half of 2022 (€501m). The decline was particularly sharp in Germany, with €16m in H1 2023 compared with €191m in the same period last year.

Rival commercial broadcast group ProSiebenSat.1 has been going through a similarly painful summer of adjusted financials and tanking share prices, which it has also blamed primarily on a cratering ad market.