Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 reveals further losses but predicts brighter end to year

German media group ProSiebenSat.1 continues to haemorrhage cash, with its latest financial results showing a €56m (US$61m) loss in the last quarter, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, the company believes.

Bert Habets

The consolidation of streaming service Joyn following ProSiebenSat.1’s full takeover of the service continues to weigh heavy on the group’s financials, and a reorganisation with 400 job cuts were included in these results.

However, the general economic headwinds and challenging ad market are the main cause of the broadcaster’s poor results.

CEO Bert Habets said: “As expected, the second quarter continued to be characterised by a weak TV advertising market.”

However, new chief financial officer Martin Mildner expects “a recovery of our advertising business and thus significant catch-up effects in revenue and earnings” for the second half of the year, traditionally the strongest time for ad revenues as Christmas approaches. The group now expects revenues of around €4.1bn and adjusted EBITDA of around €600m for this year.

Crossover of roles after the takeover of Joyn are being eliminated and costs reduced to enable the company to invest in digitisation and make ProSiebenSat.1 more profitable again in the long term.

In the second quarter, group revenue fell by 17% year-on-year to €868m.

“Against the backdrop of the recessionary macroeconomic environment, advertising clients continued to invest only cautiously in TV advertising, as expected,” the company said in a statement.

Growth in digital advertising revenues was only partially able to compensate for this decline. In addition, revenues from the US production business of Red Arrow Studios, which was sold in 2022, were missing.

Wilfried Urbe 03-08-2023 ©C21Media

