Germany’s Komplizen Film joins indie producer alliance The Creatives

German film and TV production outfit Komplizen Film has become the latest company to join indie producer alliance The Creatives.

Komplizen originally specialised in producing and coproducing feature films and in recent years has produced titles such as Toni Erdmann and Spencer. In 2019 it established a TV arm, Komplizen Serien, and produced its first series, Skylines, which was made with David Keitsch for Netflix.

Komplizen was founded by Janine Jackowski and Maren Ade, with Jonas Dornbach joining them as MD and producer in 2010.

It is the second German company to join The Creatives after Razor Film, while the other firms in the group are Haut Et Court in France, which initiated The Creatives, alongside Good Chaos (UK), Lemming Film (Netherlands), Maipo Film (Norway), Masha (US), Spiro (Israel), Unité (France) and Versus Production (Belgium).

The companies in The Creatives work together on coproduction and strategic partnerships, as well as sharing information and combining each other’s talent and buyer networks.

The group has a three-year partnership with Fremantle to develop and fund series with the production and distribution giant.

In a joint statement, Jackowski and Dornbach said: “We believe independent producers are an essential ingredient for creative diversity and unique entertainment and, therefore, we are very much looking forward to joining forces with The Creatives.”

Haut Et Court founder Carole Scotta added: “Over the years, Komplizen has made an amazing range of films from all over the world, including the films from their own unique talent Maren Ade. Their step into series made them a natural partner within The Creatives.”