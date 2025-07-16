Germany’s KiKA adopts The Sisters S3

NEWS BRIEF: KiKA in Germany has acquired the third season of animated comedy series The Sisters, about the everyday adventures and sibling squabbles of a seven-year-old and her older sister, from UK-based distributor Cake.

Based on the comic book series by Cazenove and William published by Bamboo Edition, the 2D animated series for six- to 10-year-olds is coproduced by French studios Samka Productions and Bamboo Production for M6, Guilli and Canal+, with the participation of the CNC.