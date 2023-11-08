Germany’s ARD extends Covid-19 financial support for production companies

German public broadcaster ARD has agreed to extend its financial support to cover extra production costs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ARD broadcasters and Degeto will extend their commitment to cover 50% of pandemic-related additional costs from damage and protective measures beyond January 1 until further notice.

The same applies to the commitment to cover costs arising from “necessary and appropriate hygiene measures within the scope of what is customary in the industry”.

The scope is agreed between the production companies and the respective ARD partner on a project-by-project basis.

However, ARD also states the decision to extend the support will be subject to a regular performance audit, as a result of which the extension may be terminated. ARD first decided on immediate measures to support the creative and producer landscape in mid-March 2020.

The German Producers’ Alliance welcomes the indefinite extension of ARD’s voluntary commitments. The extension of the rescue package and the assumption of hygiene costs will provide more security for producers during the winter months.