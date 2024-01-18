Germany’s 3sat, Bavaria Fiction prep Akiva Weingarten documentary

Germany’s 3sat has ordered a 60-minute documentary about Akiva Weingarten from Munich-based Bavaria Fiction, showing his journey from an ultra-Orthodox community in New York to living as a liberal rabbi in Germany.

Ultra-Orthodox: Rabbi Akiva’s Journey to Freedom (working title) is executive produced by Leon Spanier and Emanuel Rotstein, who also directs.

The editors responsible for ZDF and 3sat are Harald Hamm and Dirk Heihoff. The film will be available from February 28 on streamer 3satMediathek and will air on March 6 on free-to-air broadcaster 3sat. All rights outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland are held by Bavaria Fiction.

Rotstein, executive producer and head of documentaries at Bavaria Fiction, said: “Our documentary tells the moving life story of Akiva Weingarten and his search for freedom and personal development.

“The repercussions he faced for leaving the ultra-Orthodox community have been severe. We take a look at the struggle for his children and his inner conflicts, but also show the diversity of Jewish faith, culture and traditions.”

Natalie Müller-Elmau, senior VP at 3sat, added: “The film tells a personal life story and at the same time something universal, namely what happens when you have to break with traditions and constraints in the fight for your own freedom. We like to give space to such stories with extraordinary protagonists, because existential questions are explored here – profound but not top-heavy.”