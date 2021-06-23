Germany to Name That Tune again

The German version of gameshow format Name That Tune is set to return to local screens on broadcaster Sat.1 after a 20-year hiatus.

Let the Music Play – Das Hit Quiz will be hosted by Amiaz Habtu. In the show, three contestants battle it out over five rounds to most quickly identify songs played by a live band, with €10,000 (US$11,939) up for grabs.

The show is based on US format Name That Tune, which has been adapted in 26 countries. The US version was rebooted on Fox in January, hosted by 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, after 35 years off air.

Independent distributor Banijay Rights is selling the format outside of the US, Canada, Australia, Russia and Poland, having added it to its catalogue earlier this year. Banijay has since agreed a deal for the format in Italy.

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, head of format acquisitions at Banijay, said: “It is great to secure another commission. The format taps into what audiences love about gameshows, while the live music brings a celebratory, fun atmosphere, both for the contestants and those playing along at home.”