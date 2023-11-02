Germany, Spain set to receive visits from BBC Studios sitcom Ghosts

Remakes of hit UK scripted comedy format Ghosts are in the works in Germany and Spain following the success of the US version, according to the show’s co-creator Simon Farnaby.

Speaking to comedian Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (RHLSTP), Farnaby said Ghosts will be remade “in a few other countries,” including Germany and Spain. The local broadcasters or streamers are not yet known.

Farnaby’s comments chime with what outgoing BBC Studios exec Jonathan Blyth told C21 last year, when he said the production and distribution giant was in talks about multiple international versions of the scripted format.

The show, which focuses on a group of ghosts from different historical periods haunting a country house, debuted on BBC One in 2019. It is set to conclude in the UK with a Christmas special later this year, having run for five 6×30′ seasons and a total of four specials.

“It can travel around the world because every country has their own history, so it’s always different,” said Farnaby.

The sitcom is produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There and stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats) alongside an ensemble cast including Farnaby and his fellow Horrible Histories stars.

The US version has also been a hit for CBS in the US, where it is produced by Joe vs Joe, Monumental Television, Them There, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios America and CBS Studios.

Farnaby, who co-wrote the hit movie Paddington 2 alongside Paul King, also revealed during the podcast he has not watched an episode of the US version, on which he is an executive producer.

“I think the others have watched some now but we did say ‘let’s not watch it,’ because it’s too easy to steal ideas and we were still trying to think of our own ideas,” said Farnaby.