German prodco Doclights renews pact with ZDF Studios, unveils trio of wildlife docs

Distributor ZDF Studios (ZDFS) has renewed its content partnership with subsidiary Doclights – an agreement which will yield 24 hours of documentary programming from the German factual prodco over the next two years.

Under the terms of the contract, ZDFS will license worldwide rights to three newly announced titles on Doclights’ slate.

Poland’s Wild East is a 1×50’ Doclights/NDR Naturfilm production in association with French broadcaster Arte and Austrian pubcaster ORF. It explores Poland’s biggest national park and the animals that call it home.

Iriomote – the Fabric of Life, meanwhile, is a 1×50’ special about Iriomote Island in southwestern Japan, which is home to many rare animal species. It is produced by Doclights/NDR Naturfilm and NHK in association with Arte and ORF.

Finally, A Rhino’s Life (1×50’) follows the life of a white rhinoceros family on a reserve in Uganda. It is a Doclights/NDR Naturfilm production in association with Arte, ORF and NHK.

“Doclights is a company with an excellent worldwide reputation for nature and wildlife film production at the highest level,” said Ralf Rückauer, vice president unscripted, ZDFS.