German private broadcaster association Vaunet paints gloomy ad picture

Vaunet, the association of private commercial broadcasters in Germany, is revising its revenue forecast for the local ad market downwards after a difficult 2023.

Vaunet is forecasting a decline in net advertising revenues for the year in Germany, with linear television particularly badly affected.

Traditional TV will suffer a projected advertising revenue decline of 6% to around €3.78bn (US$3.98bn) which is down from €4.02bn last year.

Streaming video advertising, however, is forecast to see double-digit growth of 12% to around €1.46bn from €1.30bn in 2022.

According to the forecast, revenues from paid content are expected to increase by 8% in the current year.

Pay TV revenues are expected to remain stable at the previous year’s level of €2.2bn. Paid video-on-demand, on the other hand, is expected to continue to grow by 13% to around €3.1bn from €2.8bn in 2022 and revenues from paid audio by 10% to around €1.8bn from €1.7bn.

ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group are among the German broadcasters to have revised financial projections downwards and laid off staff this year as part of the advertising slump.

Frank Giersberg, MD of Vaunet, said: “Our figures document a high economic relevance of audio and audiovisual media. At the same time, however, we see the dependence of advertising-financed media in particular on overall economic development. This further weakens their competitive position against the public broadcasters and the global tech corporations. In this situation, we must make an urgent appeal to politicians to refrain from imposing additional burdens on the industry and instead work to strengthen the media’s competitive position.”