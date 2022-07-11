Please wait...
George Levendis named as MD of Greece’s ANT1, Makedonia TV, Antenna Studios

European media company Antenna Group has appointed chief marketing officer George Levendis as managing director of ANT1, Makedonia TV and Antenna Studios in Greece.

Levendis became chief marketing officer of Antenna Group in 2020 and has been principal of media consultancy The Magna Project since 2018.

He was previously a non-executive board member at Greece’s Open TV from 2019 to 2020 and head of international production at Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment in the UK between 2011 and 2018.

Before that, Levendis was general manager of Antenna’s ANT1 Television Media Network for three years, after working at Sony BMG Music Entertainment as senior VP of global marketing.

From 2002 to 2005, Levendis also worked at Antenna Group, as MD of Heaven Music and Antenna Entertainment. He began his career at Arista Records in New York in 1999 in the marketing department.

Last year, Antenna Group appointed former RTL boss Bert Habets as its new CEO.

