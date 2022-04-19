Please wait...
Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! expands US footprint with launch on Roku Channel

Kids’ streaming series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten stars Arnold Schwarzenegger

LA-based Genius Brands International’s digital network Kartoon Channel! is expanding its US footprint through a new launch on The Roku Channel.

Kartoon Channel!’s app and content was previously available on Roku devices but the new deal represents the first time it has been available as a dedicated FAST channel offering via The Roku Channel.

The digital network’s programming includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, kids’ trivia gameshow KC! Pop Quiz and Rainbow Rangers, in addition to brands such as Baby Genius and Pac-Man.

According to Roku, The Roku Channel reached an estimated 80 million people in Q4 of 2021.

In recent months, Genius Brands has been rolling out Kartoon Channel! and its content in several markets including Asia Pacific, Latin America and MENA.

Jordan Pinto 19-04-2022 ©C21Media

