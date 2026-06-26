Gathering Storm options Kate Myers murder mystery Salty for TV adaptation

London- and LA-based scripted development company Gathering Storm Films has secured the rights to adapt Kate Myers’ novel Salty into a TV series.

The acquisition deal was made by Gathering Storm partners Sarah Forbes Campbell and Sarah Coursey. It expands the outfit’s slate of content and literary adaptations, which also includes English Passengers, inspired by Matthew Kneale’s Booker Prize-shortlisted novel.

Salty is a murder mystery set against the glamourous backdrop of Florida’s yacht club elite. It follows two estranged sisters who are drawn into the orbit of a powerful maritime dynasty, before a dead body is found.

Myers’ debut 2023 novel, Excavations, has been adapted into a forthcoming Peacock comedy series starring Amy Poehler.

Coursey and Campbell said: “Salty is exactly the kind of irresistible, glossy, high-end IP we’re looking for. We immediately saw its potential as a premium returning series and are thrilled to bring Kate’s brilliantly original vision to the screen.”