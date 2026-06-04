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Gardner Reed elevated to president at Wheelhouse’s unscripted label Spoke Studios

Wheelhouse has promoted Gardner Reed to president of Spoke Studios, the US company’s unscripted production label.

Gardner Reed

Reed has been with Wheelhouse since its launch in 2018 and most recently developed the upcoming Netflix series Calabasas Confidential as well as Bravo’s Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives and another Netflix project currently in production.

The promotion follows nearly 14 years working alongside Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery. Reed began his career at Sirens Media before moving through the development ranks at Leftfield Entertainment and later ITV America following ITV Studios’ acquisition of Leftfield in 2014.

His executive producer and development credits include Netflix’s King of Collectibles and Designing Miami, as well as A&E and Hulu’s Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

In his new role, Reed will oversee Spoke Studios’ slate and development efforts across streamers, networks and brands. He also recently helped secure Wheelhouse’s overall deal with Kismet Media.

Reed said the company plans to continue expanding its programming slate while increasing its focus on digital content and creator partnerships.

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Jordan Pinto 04-06-2026 ©C21Media
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