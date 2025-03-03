Gameshow format adaptation Nation’s Dumbest a no-brainer for Sweden’s TV4

TV4 in Sweden is to develop two local language adaptations of formats licensed from BBC Studios Nordic Production (BBCSNP).

The first, gameshow Nation’s Dumbest, is created by Norway’s Montreux Film and Fjernsyn. It sees celebrities fight it out to be eliminated from the competition as quickly as possible to avoid being crowned the nation’s dumbest.

It originally aired on commissioner TV2 in Norway late last summer and has been renewed for a second series.

Meanwhile, Uncanny is inspired by the BBC Sounds podcast of the same name and features allegedly supernatural encounters told by the people they happened to.

BBC Studios also announced a further deal in Sweden, with pubcaster SVT set to adapt social experiment format Our Dementia Choir. It sees a special choir consisting of people living with dementia share their stories and rehearse together, culminating in a powerful final performance.

Peter Nyren, MD, BBCSNP, said: “I’m proud of all three new multi-genre productions which demonstrate the breadth of original, innovative content available in BBC Studios’ portfolio. These formats have the ability to spark conversations long after the episodes end, providing audiences in Sweden new, compelling entertainment.”