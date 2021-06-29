Game on for Insight’s dating series

Millennial-focused Dutch broadcaster Insight TV has greenlit a new dating series set in the world of online gaming.

Produced by Dutch prodco Concept Street, the series Love, Digitally (10×30’) sees gamers from around the world seeking love meet each other in the virtual world of a multiplayer online role-playing game before they go on a real-life date.

Love, Digitally, which is executive produced by Arun Maljaars and Kristen Broberg for Insight TV and Roy Aalderink for Concept Street, will be broadcast from March 2022 across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks.

Maljaars, Insight TV’s VP of content and channels, said: “Following our moves into gaming and esports, dating is a new genre for us. Combining the hugely popular worlds of gaming and dating will create a whole new concept for the dating shows genre.”