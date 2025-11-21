Game of Thrones spin-offs renewed as HBO also extends Task, The Chair Company

HBO has renewed two Game of Thrones spin-offs, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as part of a raft of re-commissions that also includes Mark Ruffalo-led crime drama Task and half-hour comedy The Chair Company.

House of the Dragon has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season-three return in summer 2026. The fourth instalment will debut in 2028.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was greenlit for a second season ahead of the S1 debut, set for Sunday January 18. S2 will premiere in 2027, said HBO.

The US network handed a renewal to Task after it debuted to strong critical acclaim in September. The Philadelphia-set series, created and written by showrunner Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown), follows an FBI agent leading a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies.

The renewals were announced during a presentation in New York on Thursday, with Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, unveiling the slate of returning series to press.

The presentation took place on the same day that HBO’s parent Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) started accepting a first round of bids from parties interested in acquiring all or parts of the media giant, with Paramount, Netflix and Comcast all expected to table offers.

While WBD is simultaneously moving ahead with a plan to split into two parts, one for studios/streaming and the other for linear networks, a sale would mean HBO will likely be under new ownership by the time many of these renewed seasons are released.

HBO also handed S2 renewals to Tim Robinson comedy series The Chair Company, about a man who finds himself investigating a conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work, and Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA, about a friend group navigating life and love in the Californian city.