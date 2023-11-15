FX renews Welcome to Wrexham for S3

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned American pay TV channel FX has renewed Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series chronicling Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ ownership of Welsh football team Wrexham FC, for a third season.

The series, which streams on Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories, will return in spring 2024. It is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures and executive produced by Reynolds, McElhenney, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.