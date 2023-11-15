Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

FX renews Welcome to Wrexham for S3

Wrexham FC owners, actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned American pay TV channel FX has renewed Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series chronicling Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ ownership of Welsh football team Wrexham FC, for a third season.

The series, which streams on Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories, will return in spring 2024. It is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures and executive produced by Reynolds, McElhenney, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.

C21 reporter 15-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Screen Oz hunts for new COO, head of scripted under Brennan as execs exit
SAG-AFTRA board gives tentative approval as details of strike-ending deal emerge
Where are all the new ideas?
Pact data reveals hike in streamer sales helped UK TV exports reach new high
Scenery, V-Ventures launch $1.1m fund SV Docs to back investigative filmmakers