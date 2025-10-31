Please wait...
FX, Hulu take comedy series Adults to S2

Adults

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned pay TV channel FX in the US and streamer Hulu have renewed ensemble comedy series Adults for a second season.

Created and written by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, Adults follows a group of friends in their 20s experiencing adulthood in Queens, New York. Season one premiered in May, with season two slated for 2026. FX Productions produces. Kronengold and Shaw exec produce with Nick Kroll, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel and Rob Rosell.

