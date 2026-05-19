FX greenlights Very Young Frankenstein comedy from Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson

LA SCREENINGS: FX has handed a series order to Very Young Frankenstein, a comedy based on 20th Century Studios’ 1974 movie Young Frankenstein.

The series comes from What We Do in the Shadows collaborators Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch.

Mel Brooks, who co-wrote and directed the 1974 film, joins them as an executive producer alongside Michael Gruskoff and Kevin Salter. The series is produced by 20th Television. Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House are attached to star, while Robinson wrote the pilot and Waititi directed it.

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said the project represents something both familiar and entirely new. “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favourite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” he said.

“In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”

FX, a division of Disney Entertainment, develops and produces original programming for Hulu and its FX and FXX linear channels in the US, and for Disney+ across all other international territories. Its catalogue includes Shōgun, The Bear, Atlanta, Fargo, American Horror Story and What We Do in the Shadows.

Disney is showcasing several new series to buyers at the LA Screenings this week, with the focus on second windows and holdbacks after Disney+. Its screening on Sunday night centred on Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.