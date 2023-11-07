Please wait...
FX culinary comedy The Bear returns

Jeremy Allen White as young chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned FX in the US has ordered a third season of comedy drama series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White as a Chicago chef.

Made by FX Productions, it will be available on streamer Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories next year. The plot follows a chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop.

C21 reporter 07-11-2023 ©C21Media
