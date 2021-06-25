FX adapts Krakauer’s Heaven

US cablenet FX has ordered thriller series Under the Banner of Heaven, based on Jon Krakauer’s book of the same name, starring Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People).

Garfield stars as a Latter Day Saints elder who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of the church’s teachings following the brutal murder of young faithful Mormon, played by Edgar-Jones.

Produced by FX Productions, Under the Banner of Heaven has been created by Dustin Lance Black (Milk, When We Rise), who serves as an exec producer along with Brian Grazer (Genius, Friday Night Lights), Ron Howard (Genius, Arrested Development), Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television.

Also exec producing are: Jason Bateman (A Teacher, Arrested Development), Michael Costigan (A Teacher, Stoker) of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Perfect Sense), who will also serve as director; and Gillian Berrie (Hell or High Water, Starred Up).

Lance Black said: “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.” The series will launch on FX on Hulu.