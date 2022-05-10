FuturumKids adapts Charlie’s Ark

NEWS BRIEF: Gran Canaria-based children’s and family prodco FuturumKids is adapting Mike Payne’s book Charlie’s Ark into an animated preschool series for TV.

Written by Payne and illustrated by Adam Pescott, Charlie’s Ark is a collection of stories about a five-year-old boy and the ark-shaped toybox where he keeps his toy animals, which come to life and join Charlie on magical adventures. FuturumKids has begun production on the 52×11’ adaptation, which it introduced to the market at MipTV last month. The series is the prodco’s third animated preschool series after Paddles and Ling Ling.