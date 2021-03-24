Fuse reveals host of greenlights, renewals

US cablenet Fuse Media has greenlit three new original series, renewed five and revealed plans for a further six shows that are in development.

Announcing the news in its first upfront since it was taken over by a Latinx-led management group late last year, Fuse said each of the new and returning series will roll out across its linear and streaming channels in 2021-22.

The first of the new originals is Sex Sells, an 8×30’ show that explores sex-related businesses and helps solve the sexual issues of celebrity guests.

Sex Sells is joined by Untitled Disruptor Art Show (8×30’), which explores how LA’s traditions, history, climate and blended identity have influenced and shaped local artists’ work, and Like a Girl (w/t) an 8×30’ series about gender equality in sports.

Elsewhere, the five returning series include season five of documentary franchise Fuse Docs, which spotlights young and diverse people celebrating their cultural heritage and identity, and season three of independent film franchise Fuse Films, a series of features that tell stories about and by underrepresented communities.

Also returning is the sixth season of Future History, which celebrates proactive and emerging leaders and stories that are driving positive change, and season three of Made from Scratch (8×30’), in which artists cook their favourite dishes and reveal how food and family have helped shape their identity and artistic achievements.

The final returning series is season two of True Dating Stories, produced by LaRue Entertainment, which shares the real-life stories of people’s wildest dating disasters.

The six upcoming series that are in development, meanwhile, are all working titles and produced by Fuse Content Studio.

Brother Nature Saves the World sees celebrity activists and experts sit down for a conversation about our crucial role in preserving wildlife and stopping global warming.

It is joined by Borrowed Nation, which examines the US’s melting pot of cultures, and Pay it Forward, a social experiment designed to deliver happiness to a handful of unsuspecting people.

Also in development are The Mentorship, in which one young aspiring professional will get the opportunity to learn about their dream job from an iconic entrepreneur in their field, and The Passport, a travel show exploring where people would go if money was no object.

Finally, You Can’t Stop Us is a self-shot docuseries about young people rejecting traditional careers and attempting to achieve their dreams.