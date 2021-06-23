Fuse Media launches streamer

US cablenet Fuse Media has launched its own streaming service called Fuse+ on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, with a full launch on more platforms planned for later this year.

Fuse+ is the fourth service the company has launched this year after being taken over in November by an internal Latinx management group led by Miguel Roggero.

The platform will include over 500 hours of Fuse shows such as Shine True, Sex Sells and Big Freedia. The service will be available for a US$1.99 monthly fee or an annual subscription for US$19.99.

Viewers will also be able to access the first episode of Fuse originals for free as well as FAST channels Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat and Fuse Sweat.

CEO Roggero said: “As the only entertainment brand that hands the mic to our audience, Fuse+ is uniquely positioned as a brand created and curated by, and for, a young, diverse viewer that craves representation in what they stream.

“It is disappointing that, in 2021, people of colour still struggle to find enough programming that reflects their cultures and communities – especially with so many streaming options available today. As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it’s our mission to fill this void by connecting our audience with authentic content that will empower and inspire.”