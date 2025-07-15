Funding agency Screen Queensland reshuffles board, appoints Patricia Alner as new chair

Australian funding agency Screen Queensland has revamped its board structure following the retirement of chair, Roslyn Atkinson.

In the government-appointed new positions, Patricia Alner will take the helm as new chair of the board. She joins three new board members, John Kotzas, Venesa Gleeson and John Morris.

Alner previously served as the chair of Screen Queensland’s audit and risk committee and currently serves as Bond University’s director of strategy and planning.

New board member Kotzas served as the CEO of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre for 16 years, retiring in 2024. He was also the Brisbane Festival’s first MD and joins the agency following a 40-year contribution to Australia’s arts and cultural sector.

Gleeson serves as special counsel at legal firm Suthers Taylor, while Morris brings experience across the tourism and hospitality industries with former board tenures with Destination Queensland and Airports Vanuatu.

The new board members join incumbent directors Lynne Benzie, Professor Scott Harrison, Cathy Hunt and Carla McGrath. The new appointees replace retiring directors Aaron Fa’Aoso, Dylan Miklashek and Kylee Ratz.

The Queensland state government last month committed US$49.63m (A$75.8m) to its annual arts budget, with more than A$40m devoted to the screen sector.