Fulwell Entertainment, FiveCurrents to produce Olympic ceremonies with Ben Winston as creative director

The opening and closing ceremonies at the 2028 Olympic Games in LA will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment and FiveCurrents joint venture Fulfive, with Fulwell co-founder Ben Winston leading the production.

Winston, the Emmy Award-winning producer behind the Paris-to-LA Olympic handover in 2024, will serve as exec producer and creative director, with veteran Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies producer Scott Givens as exec producer – production.

FulFive, a new entity composed of Fulwell Entertainment and FiveCurrents, will produce the ceremonies and be led by Givens and Ryann Lauckner as co-CEOs of the venture.

Peter Rice, LA28 Head of Ceremonies and Content and exec producer, said: “Ben Winston and Scott Givens are two of the most accomplished producers in live entertainment today. Their combined expertise brings together the creative storytelling and production excellence needed to deliver ceremonies worthy of the Olympic and Paralympic stage that will showcase Los Angeles as the entertainment capital of the world while celebrating the athletes who inspire us all.”

Winston, a 14-time Emmy Award winner, will build on the creative foundation he established with the Paris-to-LA Olympic handover celebration which featured Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

His additional credits include The Grammys, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Friends: The Reunion, in addition to multiple specials including Adele: One Night Only and Elton John: A Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

“The Olympic Games and Paralympic Games represent the pinnacle of human achievement, and Los Angeles, the home of storytelling, offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what these ceremonies can be,” said Winston. “I couldn’t be more honored, grateful and delighted to take on this role, and to work alongside Peter, Scott and the whole LA28 team, to create unforgettable Ceremonies that will truly inspire and entertain, while cerebrating the Olympic and Paralympic spirit and the creative energy of this city.”

Givens has produced more than 400 major live events and held roles with 15 Olympic Games and produced 63 global ceremonies.