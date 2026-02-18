Fuji TV reveals live action-version of animated hit Link Click as its first international copro

Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV has unveiled Link Click, its first internationally coproduced terrestrial drama series, made in alliance with Chinese streamer Bilibili and Japanese free-to-air channel Tokai TV.

It is a live-action adaptation of an animated series originally streamed on Bilibili in 2021. The series was then dubbed into Japanese and aired on Fuji TV in 2023.

Link Click follows main characters Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who run Moment of Time Photo Studio and accept requests from clients to relieve them of regrets.

The new series has been in development for two years and is the result of a strategic partnership forged by Fuji TV and Bilibili in 2023 to coproduce series based on each company’s in-house IP.

Link Click will be broadcast from April 11, initially in a Saturday drama slot on Tokai TV, then via Fuji TV’s streamers, FOD and TVer.

Future collaborations from Fuji TV and Bilibili include anime Tomb Raider King, scheduled for July, and an untitled animation project.

Shintaro Tanaka, head of global business development, Fuji TV, said: “This project is an extremely important element of Fuji TV’s future global strategy as we aim for further growth, and it is a ground-breaking initiative as the first internationally coproduced terrestrial nationwide drama.”