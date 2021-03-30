Fuji commissions K-drama adaptation

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television Network has ordered K-drama occult series The Cursed for its linear and OTT platforms.

The Cursed (12×60’) tells the story of a reporter who is covering a violent case involving an IT company, where there is more than meets the eye, forcing her to pair up with a teenage girl to defeat an evil spirit.

Also in K-drama news, Philippines free channel TV5 has ordered a local adaption of Encounter, which aired on tvN in 2018.

The 16×60’ series follows Soo-hyun, the daughter of a high-powered politician and wife of a wealthy man, as her marriage breaks down and she goes on a trip to Cuba. While there, she meets a free-spirited traveller and unexpectedly falls in love.

Finally, Bring it On, Ghost has been remade as Let’s Fight Ghost on Thailand’s Channel 8. The 16×60’ series follows an exorcist as he befriends a female ghost.

All three dramas are produced by Studio Dragon and distributed by South Korea’s CJ ENM.