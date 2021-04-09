Fugget About It lands in Germany

SVoD service Amazon Prime Video and broadcaster Comedy Central have both acquired Canadian animated sitcom Fugget About It for Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The series (46×22’ over three seasons) is produced by 9 Story Media Group and distributed by its sales arm 9 Story International. It was picked up by Amazon Prime Video in the UK last year.

Fugget About It follows an Italian-American family forced to relocate to remote Canada and originally aired on former Canadian animated block Teletoon At Night before being picked up by US streamer Hulu.

The show was created by Nicholas Tabarrok and Willem Wennekers, and developed by Jeff Abugov. All three are executive producers, along with Vince Commisso and Steven Jarosz for 9 Story.

German-speaking audiences will be able to watch the show from May 5 on Comedy Central, while the series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

Joss Duffield, VP of distribution for 9 Story, said: “The demand for adult animation continues to rise, and we’re thrilled that Fugget About It has been part of this growth. Fugget About It has become a cult classic in North America and it’s exciting to see it gain momentum with European broadcasters at a time where everyone needs comedic relief.”