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Friedrichs to step down as MD of DMC Production Germany

Jens Friedrichs

Thomas Wieland

NEWS BRIEF: Jens Friedrichs will leave his position as MD of DMC Production Germany (fka Plaza Media) at the end of this year, with Holger Enßlin assuming his responsibilities.

Friedrichs has chosen not to renew his contract, which expires on December 31, but will remain at the Munich-based prodco until then to oversee ongoing projects – most notably Fifa World Cup production for MagentaTV. He will also manage the operational handover of the company, which was sold by Sport1 in 2025 and has traded under its current name since the start of this year.

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C21 reporter 20-05-2026 ©C21Media
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