French streamer CMA Media buys 250 hours of factual from Cineflix Rights

SUNNY SIDE: French streamer CMA Media has picked up a package of 250 hours of content from UK-based distributor Cineflix Rights.

The deal includes true-crime titles Cult Justice (produced by Law&Crime Productions in association with True Crime Network in the US) and the first three seasons of Cold Blood (Cineflix Productions for Investigation Discovery in the US).

The deals were announced at Sunny Side of the Doc in La Rochelle, France, where Sabrina Ayala, Cineflix Rights’ sales consultant for Iberia, Italy, French-speaking Europe, and French Canada, is on the ground.

CMA Media also picked up season three of Homicide: Hours to Kill (Cineflix Productions for Hearst Networks, EMEA) and seasons two, three and four of Crimes That Shook Britain (Title Role Productions for Crime and Investigation Network, UK and Foxtel Group, Australia), among others.

Elsewhere, Canada’s Bell Media bought three-parter Kobe: The Making of a Legend, a CNN Original in the US, while Quebecor Content in Quebec acquired 40 episodes of Top of the Block (Scott Brothers Entertainment for HGTV Canada) and season seven of Property Brothers (Cineflix Productions for HGTV, US and Canada).