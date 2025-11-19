French outfit APC hails move into English-language drama

International broadcasters and streamers have picked up dramas including Wolf, Obituary and Still Waters from Paris-based distributor About Premium Content (APC), which has said the sales prove its move into English-language dramas has “paid off.”

AMC+ in North America, HBO Max in French-speaking Europe and Flemish Belgium and RTP in Portugal have acquired the thriller Wolf, coproduced by APC Studios and Hartswood Films for BBC One.

The series previously pre-sold to buyers including HBO Max in other parts of Europe and SBS in Australia.

The series is adapted by Megan Gallagher from Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery book series, with a British cast including Ukweli Roach, Iwan Rheon, Sacha Dhawan, Owen Teale, Juliet Stevenson and Sian Reese-Williams.

Dark comedy crime drama Obituary seasons one and two, coproduced by APC Studios and Magamedia for RTÉ in Ireland and Hulu in the US, have sold to ITV in the UK, BritBox in the Nordics, FreeTV in Israel and Pickbox NOW in Eastern Europe.

Bell Media in Canada, RTS in French-speaking Switzerland and Proximus in Belgium, previously on board for season one, have now also picked up season two.

Created and written by Ray Lawlor, Obituary follows small-town obituarist Elvira Clancy (Siobhán Cullen) resorting to murder when local work dries up.

Psychological thriller Still Waters, coproduced by APC Studios, Long Story TV and Triongl for S4C in the UK and AMC+ in the US and Canada in association with Channel 4 in the UK, has sold to BritBox in the Nordics, RTÉ, RÚV in Iceland, RTS, Proximus and Pickbox NOW.

This second chapter in the The Light in the Hall anthology series is created and written by Regina Moriarty and stars Sian Reese-Williams, Mark Lewis Jones, Nia Roberts and Tom Rhys Harries.

Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, joint CEOs and joint founders of APC, said in a joint statement: “This is a challenging market, but there is still strong appetite for quality English-language drama. We are delighted that our strategy of producing English-language series has paid off, with new seasons on the way and a large number of solid broadcast partners.”