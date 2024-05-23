French food series from chef Guillaume Brahimi, Blink TV added to SBS menu

Australian public broadcaster SBS has commissioned a five-part food, travel and lifestyle series fronted by chef Guillaume Brahimi.

Guillaume’s French Atlantic will be produced by Sydney-based Blink TV.

Blink TV and Brahimi have a long-standing creative parentship and have made a number of food and lifestyle shows for SBS, including Plat Du Tour, which aired to accompany SBS’s exclusive coverage of the Tour De France.

Emily Griggs, SBS’s head of food, said: “In Guillaume’s French Atlantic, we’re thrilled to unveil the often-overlooked western shores of France. From breathtaking views to mouthwatering delicacies and timeless stories, Guillaume’s expertise brings to life the vibrant culture and flavours of the French Atlantic.”

The series will debut on SBS and streaming platform SBS On Demand from June 20 with subtitling available in simplified Chinese, Arabic, Korean, Vietnamese and traditional Chinese.