French-Canadian version of cookery format MasterChef to be served up by TVA

French-Canadian network TVA has commissioned a local-language adaptation of cookery format MasterChef, to be developed by Montreal-based prodcos Pixcom and Quebecor Content.

Banijay Rights distributes the format, which will be locally titled MasterChef Quebec. It is set to premiere in early 2024.

In the show, amateur cooking enthusiasts will prepare dishes to impress culinary judges in an attempt to win a C$50,000 (US$37,000) grand prize and the MasterChef trophy.

Yann Paquet, VP of strategy and international business at Quebecor Content, said: “Our priority at Quebecor Content is to bring the very best programming to our Quebec audiences, from original series to the highest-quality adaptations of the world’s biggest formats.

“The addition of MasterChef to our schedule is further proof of our commitment to excellence in broadcasting and entertainment production.”

Pixcom owners and executive producers Nicola Merola and Charles Lafortune added in a joint statement: “We have no doubt that the competition will inspire cooking enthusiasts across Quebec and transform our contestants’ lives by highlighting their culinary passion.”

Pixcom has produced series such as Meanwhile in the Kitchen for Amazon Prime and You’re Back in the Room for TVA.

Quebecor Content’s credits include French-Canadian sitcom Les Beaux Malaises for TVA.

MasterChef was created in 1990 by Franc Roddam and has now been commissioned in 68 markets.