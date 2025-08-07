French-Canadian sitcom Les Beaux Malaises to be remade by Belgium’s RTBF

French-language Belgian pubcaster RTBF has commissioned a local adaptation of hit French-Canadian sitcom Les Beaux Malaises (The Beautiful Discomforts).

To be coproduced by Belgian Mafia Films, La Belge Prod and RTBF, filming will start next month in Brussels with the show likely to premiere in the fall of 2026.

It stars Belgian TV host Kody as a comedian dealing with awkward and amusing everyday moments, with Naima Rodric (Chronicles of the Sun) playing his girlfriend Julie.

The original series starred Martin Matte and was broadcast by French-Canadian network TVA from 2014 to 2017. Netflix later picked it up for streaming in Belgium, France and Switzerland, while France’s M6 and Flemish-speaking broadcaster VRT have both adapted the comedy format.

RTBF’s version comes via a deal with Encore Télévision Distribution and Belgian distributor Crazy Cow.