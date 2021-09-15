Fremantle’s Naked hires former Vice exec Tamara Howe for new role

Fremantle-owned UK prodco Naked has appointed Vice’s former MD of international TV, Tamara Howe, as its first director of commercial and operations.

Howe will work with Naked MD Fatima Salaria on the The Apprentice producer’s strategic plans, including leading on commercial business development.

Overseeing day-to-day operations, Howe will work across current and forthcoming shows including The Apprentice (BBC1), Snowflake Mountain (Netflix), Planet Sex (BBC3 and Hulu), The Rap Game (BBC3) and Grand Designs (Channel 4).

The newly created role will also see Howe develop the label’s culture and continue to build on her work mentoring up-and-coming TV creatives with a particular focus on diverse talent and production management.

As MD at Vice TV, Howe was responsible for strategic direction, commercial operations and the daily management of its international TV business. Prior to that she was chief content officer in EMEA for Vice Media.

Prior to her roles at Vice, Howe was controller of business at BBC comedy and entertainment, where she helped shape the business strategies for the department’s transition to BBC Studios.

She also worked across both indie and in-house productions including Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear and The Apprentice.

Previously, she was controller of productions, BBC Vision and chief operating officer at BBC Children’s. She also worked as head of production and finance at BBC current affairs.

Salaria said: “Tamara is one of the best and most respected business leaders in the industry. She has a depth of experience across a wide variety of genres and broadcasters and is passionate and dedicated to the production community.”