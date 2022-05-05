Fremantle’s Kristian Farcin-Leth moves to Banijay to lead Mastiff Denmark

Fremantle executive Kristian Farcin-Leth is switching to rival European production group Banijay to lead its Mastiff Denmark production label.

Farcin-Leth has been appointed CEO of Mastiff Denmark, replacing Mads Ulrick Holmstrup following his decision to step down from the role after 20 years with the company.

The company is one of the leading labels in Banijay’s Nordic Group portfolio. It has recently been behind titles including Drag Me Out, which has just been picked up in Norway, and Wild Wonderful Denmark.

Farcin-Leth joins from Fremantle-owned Strong Productions, where he most recently served as CEO and was behind series including The Farm, Race Across the World, Celebrity Boot Camp and Danish Academy Award-winning scripted series Outlaw.

He has also spent time at Mastiff in the past, working as a programme director, and previously worked with Nordisk Film TV.

Farcin-Leth reports to Banijay Nordic Group chief operating officer Karoline Spodsberg and Mastiff chairman and Nordic Group CEO Jacob Houlind.

Houlind said: “With unrivalled knowledge of the Danish market, having been a cross-genre producer, creator and manager, Kristian couldn’t be better placed to take on the reins of the company. Sitting at the helm of a portfolio of best-in-class talent and formats, there is huge opportunity to further grow the slate of premium programming and build on Mastiff’s existing track record as a market-leading entertainment powerhouse.”

Spodsberg added: “Today, talent and, importantly, talent leadership is integral for success. Kristian has both the management profile and experience to strategically nurture Mastiff Denmark’s growth and genre maturity. We are looking forward to seeing the company prosper under his direction.”

Farcin-Leth said: “Mastiff is led by some of the very best creatives in the business, so it is hugely exciting to be asked to take on this challenge. The range and quality produced across the genres is unparalleled and I’ll do all I can to help the continued growth and development.

“I’ve had five wonderful years at Strong, but the scope and ambition of the new role made the return to Mastiff irresistible, and I look forward to strengthening our position for the future – a future that requires us to dare to be modern and creative both in terms of management and development.”